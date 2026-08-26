Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is the subject of trade rumors entering his third season with the team, and the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades. Jeudy, 27, was initially acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos and signed a three-year, $52.5 million extension in 2024, but is coming off a disappointing 2025 season. Trade $25 and get $25 here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses and see other prediction market apps.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

Will the Browns trade Jerry Jeudy?

Yes ($0.58 per share)

The market for a potential trade involving Jeudy before or during the 2026 season shot up to $0.58 on August 19 and has a 58% chance, which is the highest among any NFL player, at Kalshi. The Browns have already been sellers during the offseason, trading All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, who is coming off an NFL record 23-sack season, to the Los Angeles Rams for linebacker Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round draft pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a conditional 2029 third-round pick.

Jeudy's contract carries a salary cap hit of $10,372,400 and a dead cap value of $34,312,000. The Browns also used the No. 24 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to select former Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion and the No. 39 overall pick on former University of Washington wide receiver David Boston, making both options to potentially fill the void as the team's primary receiver if Jeudy is traded. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

No ($0.54 per share)

The market for a potential Jeudy trade is currently listed at $0.54 for 'No.' Speculation of Jeudy's trade status grew after he started a TikTok live and held up four fingers, referencing Deshaun Watson's jersey number, when asked who should be the Browns' starting quarterback, with many questioning his relationship with Shedeur Sanders.

Cleveland ultimately named Watson the starter over Sanders on Monday, sharing Jeudy's apparent preference. Jeudy was targeted 106 times during the 2025 season and remains the Browns' primary receiver despite the team drafting two options to potentially replace him.

Additionally, his contract may steer some teams away unless there's a desperate need for a veteran wide receiver during the season. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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