The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades. Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy lost the team's quarterback competition to Kyler Murray ahead of the 2026 NFL season. McCarthy, a former first-round pick in 2024, struggled through injuries and inconsistent play in 2025. Kalshi, one of the largest prediction markets by volume, has a market for users to trade on whether McCarthy will be traded before or during the regular season. Trade $25 and get $25 here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses and see other prediction market apps.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

Will the Vikings trade J.J. McCarthy?

Yes ($0.43 per share)



The market for a potential McCarthy trade shot up to $0.68 on March 21, nine days after Murray officially signed with the Vikings, and spiked to $0.80 on June 10. The market dropped to a low point of $0.10 in August before increasing again after Murray was officially named the Vikings' starter. The Vikings had previously lost Sam Darnold, who had a career renaissance during his lone season in Minnesota in 2024, to the eventual Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks last offseason and could choose to move on from McCarthy if Murray has similar success in 2026. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

No ($0.76 per share)

McCarthy was selected by the Vikings at No. 10 overall in 2024, and it may be too early for the franchise to give up on its investment. The former Michigan standout struggled, but played through injuries and is still in the early stages of his NFL career. Additionally, McCarthy is the Vikings' No. 2 quarterback ahead of veteran Carson Wentz, and Murray has a history of injuries. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.