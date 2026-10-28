The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 offers eligible new users a $55 bonus in trading credits after completing $25 in qualifying trades. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has drawn interest ahead of the November 10 NFL trade deadline, particularly after the team parted with All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. Kalshi has a prediction market covering Taylor's next team, including the possibility that he stays with the Colts. Trade $25 and get $55 here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Colts lead the available outcomes at 40%, or $0.40 per share, narrowly ahead of the Vikings at 39% at NFL prediction markets. The Seahawks are listed at 9%, followed by the Bengals at 7%. The Giants and Broncos are also among the available destinations. There's been no confirmed Jonathan Taylor trade, and the market prices can change before the NFL deadline.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses and see other prediction market apps.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

Jonathan Taylor's next team: Kalshi predictions

Colts : Stays with Indianapolis (40% chance; Yes $0.41, No $0.60)

: Stays with Indianapolis (40% chance; Yes $0.41, No $0.60) Vikings : Joins Minnesota (39% chance; Yes $0.38, No $0.66)

: Joins Minnesota (39% chance; Yes $0.38, No $0.66) Seahawks : Joins Seattle (9% chance; Yes $0.10, No $0.91)

: Joins Seattle (9% chance; Yes $0.10, No $0.91) Bengals : Joins Cincinnati (7% chance; Yes $0.10, No $0.93)

: Joins Cincinnati (7% chance; Yes $0.10, No $0.93) Giants : Joins New York (6% chance; Yes $0.07, No $0.94)

: Joins New York (6% chance; Yes $0.07, No $0.94) Broncos: Joins Denver (3% chance; Yes $0.04, No $0.97)

Stays with the Colts ($0.41 per Yes share)

Taylor's 2026 season has been productive even as the Colts have slipped to 2-5. He's rushed for 587 yards and eight touchdowns through seven games, including 95 yards and a score against Minnesota on October 25. Indianapolis signed him to a two-year, $44 million extension in August, keeping him under contract through 2028. The Colts traded the aforementioned Nelson to Seattle on October 27, although reports earlier in the week indicated they weren't actively discussing Taylor's departure. Kalshi lists the Colts at 40%, with Yes at $0.41 and No at $0.60. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Minnesota Vikings ($0.38 per Yes share)



Minnesota has won its first six games, with Aaron Jones carrying much of the workload while Jordan Mason recovered from hand surgery. Jones has 436 rushing yards, and Mason returned for the October 25 meeting with Indianapolis after missing five games. Taylor ran for 95 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' 16-10 loss, giving the Vikings an up-close look at his current form. Acquiring him would add a third established runner to a backfield already using Jones and Mason. Kalshi assigns Minnesota a 39% chance, with Yes at $0.38 and No at $0.66. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Seattle Seahawks ($0.10 per Yes share)

The Seahawks already have one high-profile Colts acquisition in motion. They agreed on October 27 to send two future draft picks to Indianapolis for Nelson, pending a physical. Seattle has leaned on Emanuel Wilson, who leads its rushing attack with 403 yards and three touchdowns. Zach Charbonnet was activated from the physically unable to perform list last week after knee surgery but didn't play against Kansas City. Taylor would be another major addition to a backfield that's used several contributors. Kalshi lists Seattle at 9%, with Yes at $0.10 and No at $0.91. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Cincinnati Bengals ($0.10 per Yes share)

Joe Burrow has thrown 15 touchdown passes in six games, but Cincinnati's rushing attack has generated just 487 yards as a team. Chase Brown leads with 285 yards on 82 carries, averaging 3.5 per attempt. He also caught 11 passes for 71 yards against Jacksonville on October 4, showing his value as a receiver even when running room was scarce. Samaje Perine has totaled another 126 rushing yards. Taylor would offer a different lead-back option, although Brown has an established role. Kalshi puts Cincinnati at 7%, with Yes at $0.10 and No at $0.93. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

New York Giants ($0.07 per Yes share)

Cam Skattebo has led the Giants' backfield, running for 418 yards on 98 carries through seven games. New York placed Tyrone Tracy Jr. on injured reserve October 27 after he hurt his hamstring against Houston. General manager Joe Schoen said the injury isn't season-ending and won't change the team's approach to the deadline. Devin Singletary is another option with 80 rushing yards this season. Taylor could give the Giants an experienced partner for Skattebo. Kalshi shows New York at 6%, with Yes priced at $0.07 and No at $0.94. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Denver Broncos ($0.04 per Yes share)

Denver's backfield has divided the work among several runners. J.K. Dobbins leads with 293 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while RJ Harvey has added 87 yards and one score. Rookie Jonah Coleman has 93 yards on 19 carries, and quarterback Bo Nix has contributed another 110 on the ground. A Taylor acquisition would require Sean Payton to revisit how carries are divided, with Dobbins already handling the largest workload. Kalshi placed Denver at 3% on October 28, with Yes at $0.04 and No at $0.97. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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