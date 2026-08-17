What NFL prediction markets say about Maxx Crosby: How likely is a trade from the Raiders?

Maxx Crosby is still on the Las Vegas Raiders' roster months after being the centerpiece of a blockbuster trade with the Baltimore Ravens that fell through in March. Crosby, who was set to be traded for the No. 14 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and Baltimore's 2027 first-round pick, was reported to have failed his physical with the Ravens due to concerns over his recent left-knee meniscus surgery. Prediction markets have seen a shift in whether Crosby will be traded before or during the upcoming NFL season. New users can take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades. Trade $25 and get $25 here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses and see other prediction market apps.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

Will the Raiders trade Maxx Crosby?

Yes ($0.35 per share)



The market initially saw a potential Crosby trade open at $0.99 for 'Yes' on March 3, three days before the agreement between the Raiders and Ravens was reported, but it has since plummeted after the deal fell through. 'Yes' eventually increased to $0.49 last month before dropping to as low as $0.15 on August 16 and rising again to $0.35 on Monday.

Crosby remains one of the NFL's best defensive ends, having been selected to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl prior to his season-ending injury in 2025, and was the prized trade target of the offseason. Several teams were reported to be in trade discussions prior to the nixed agreement with the Ravens, including the Cowboys, who signed veteran pass rusher Von Miller over the weekend. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

No ($0.85 per share)



The Raiders are still in rebuilding mode, but they could be tempted to keep their best player if they have a strong start to the 2026 season. Crosby played in 15 games and recorded 73 tackles, 10 sacks, 28 tackles for loss and 20 QB hits prior to his injury in 2025.

Las Vegas finished the regular season ranked 14th in total defense (317.8 yards allowed per game) and 25th in points allowed (25.4 points allowed per game) prior to adding defensive end Kwity Paye and linebackers Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean during the offseason. The Raiders also may have shown their hand with the nixed deal, with other teams less inclined to offer multiple first-round picks depending on Crosby's production in his eighth NFL season. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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