What NFL prediction markets say about Tyreek Hill's next team: How likely is a return to the Chiefs?

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after $25 in trades. Former All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill remains a free agent just weeks ahead of the 2026 NFL season, and Kalshi has a market for users to trade on Hill's next team. Trade $25 and get $25 here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Hill, 32, was released by the Miami Dolphins in February, which created $22.8 million in cap space. The eight-time Pro Bowler is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career, as he's currently rehabbing a left knee dislocation and torn ACL that took place during the Dolphins' Week 4 win against the New York Jets last September.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses and see other prediction market apps.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $25 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $25 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $25 bonus:

Tyreek Hill's next team trading preview

Stays with Miami or retires ($0.39 per share)



Hill opting to either return to the Dolphins or retire is currently listed atop the market at $0.39 per share at Kalshi, one of the largest prediction markets by volume. The 32-year-old shared a social media post updating his rehabilitation last month, claiming he "feels good," but admitted he has "no power left" in his injured "left leg at all" months after undergoing two surgeries. Hill previously said that his retirement decision would be "based upon how I feel and where his mindset is at the moment" during an appearance on former Dolphins teammate Terron Armstead's podcast last October. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Kansas City Chiefs ($0.11 per share)



The Kansas City Chiefs, Hill's team for the first six seasons of his NFL career, have the second-highest market price at $0.11 per share. The Chiefs have annually been a favored landing spot for veteran wide receivers since trading Hill to the Dolphins in 2022. Kansas City opened the market at $0.41 in February before eventually spiking to $0.44, prior to the market shift in July.

Kansas City's current wide receiving corps, which includes Rashee Rice, who is also working back into full game shape following an offseason arthroscopic knee surgery, Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton, lacks a reliable No. 1 option and faces depth concerns. Hill was selected to the Pro Bowl during all six seasons with the Chiefs, which included Kansas City's first of three Super Bowl victories in a five-year span. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

Kalshi prioritizes keeping its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.