The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in qualifying trades. Fernando Mendoza hasn't made his first NFL start, and the Raiders aren't ready to make the switch just yet. Coach Klint Kubiak confirmed on Monday that Kirk Cousins will start against the Jets in Week 8, despite the team's four-game losing streak. The Raiders have fallen to 3-4 after opening the season with three consecutive victories. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Mendoza, the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, has already seen limited regular-season action. He completed six of eight passes for 48 yards against New England on October 11. Kalshi's first-start market follows when he'll be listed as the starting quarterback on the official depth chart. The available outcomes cover several stretches of the 2026 season, along with the possibility that Mendoza doesn't start at all during the regular season. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses and see other prediction market apps.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

When will Fernando Mendoza make his first NFL start?

Kubiak isn't changing quarterbacks for Sunday's trip to New York, but the questions won't disappear if the Raiders keep losing. Cousins has thrown for 1,877 yards and a league-leading 16 touchdowns through seven games, making the decision more complicated than Las Vegas' record suggests. Sunday's 35-21 defeat to the Rams provided another example. The Raiders converted just three of 14 third downs and scored one touchdown on five trips inside the red zone. Cousins threw for 295 yards and two scores, although the offense spent much of the afternoon trying to recover from a 28-6 halftime deficit.

Kalshi's latest market still includes Weeks 7 and 8 at 10%, despite Kubiak confirming that Cousins will start against the Jets. Mendoza didn't start in Week 7, either. The next possible opening comes in Weeks 9 and 10, when the Raiders visit San Francisco on November 8 before hosting Seattle on November 15. Kalshi displays a 12% chance for that two-week window, while Weeks 11 through 14 carry a higher 19% figure.

That later stretch includes road games against Denver on November 22 and Cleveland on November 29. The Raiders have their bye in Week 13, then return home to face the Chargers on December 13. A December introduction would give Mendoza additional time to prepare and offer the coaching staff a chance to evaluate its veteran quarterback through November. The final four weeks bring Denver and Tennessee to Allegiant Stadium before road trips to Arizona and Kansas City.

Mendoza's college resume explains the appeal. He threw 41 touchdown passes during Indiana's undefeated national championship season in 2025, completing 72% of his attempts. The Raiders selected him first overall with the expectation that he'd eventually lead their offense. What hasn't been settled is how much of his rookie season that assignment will include. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Fernando Mendoza's first-start odds at Kalshi

Here are the displayed market percentages and share prices from October 26:

First-start window Displayed chance 'Yes' share 'No' share Weeks 7–8 10% $0.10 Not quoted Weeks 9–10 12% $0.86 $0.87 Weeks 11–14 19% $0.68 $0.92 Weeks 15–18 1% $0.28 $0.99 No start in regular season 2% $0.06 $0.98

The displayed percentages represent market estimates, while the Yes and No prices reflect available share quotes. Those figures can differ, particularly when trading activity is limited.

Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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