Eligible new users can receive a $55 bonus after $25 in qualifying trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55. It's perfect for trading Arch Manning futures at Kalshi. Mannning isn't out of the conversation for the SEC passing titles, even as Texas's last two Saturdays have gone badly. The Longhorns fell 27-24 to Oklahoma and followed with another 27-24 defeat against Florida, dropping to 4-2. Manning has completed 106 of 166 passes for 1,295 yards, with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in six games. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

That uneasy October has brought a split in the picture presented by Kalshi. Despite his uneven start to the season, Kalshi gives Manning a much better chance of leading the SEC in passing yards and touchdowns than of winning a national award. The prediction markets also track where he could come off the board in the 2027 NFL Draft, a different question from what he'll accomplish during the current season. Eight of Arch Manning prediction markets are detailed below. Trade $25 and get a $55 bonus here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about the top trading bonuses and see other prediction market apps.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $55 bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $25 in event contracts within the first 30 days of opening the account. Eligible users receive $55 in trading credits. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $55 bonus:

Arch Manning's Heisman Trophy, NFL Draft and SEC passing chances at Kalshi

Here's how eight of Manning's available Kalshi markets compare, using the displayed Yes percentages as of October 24:

SEC passing touchdowns leader (59%): Manning has 11 touchdown passes through six games, including four against Texas State and three against Oklahoma. Kalshi has this as his strongest displayed outcome, despite Texas' two recent defeats.

SEC passing yards leader (50%): His 1,295 yards work out to 215.8 per game. The higher-profile passing title will depend on the stretch ahead, beginning with Ole Miss and several more conference games.

Top-five selection in 2027 NFL Draft (12%): Manning's overall draft outlook is more favorable than his chance of going first. A top-five finish would require him to enter the draft, and his performances down the stretch will be heavily scrutinized.

Maxwell Award winner (18%): The Maxwell recognizes the country's top college football player. Manning threw for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2025, but this season's national award picture is tougher after Texas' uneven October.

Heisman Trophy finalist (13%): Reaching New York as a finalist is a different outcome from winning the trophy. Manning's percentage is higher here, but his national award case has lost ground after the losses to Oklahoma and Florida.

No. 1 overall pick in 2027 NFL Draft (9%): A top-five draft spot and the first selection aren't interchangeable. ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently ranked Manning 24th overall among draft prospects, providing another measure of how his outlook has shifted.

Davey O'Brien Award winner (3%): This honor specifically recognizes a quarterback, putting Manning in direct competition with his peers at the position. He threw two interceptions against Oklahoma but none against Florida, illustrating the uneven results so far.

Heisman Trophy winner (1%): The smallest figure in this group belongs to college football's highest-profile individual trophy. Manning still has SEC games to play, but the current market gives him little chance of taking home the award.

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