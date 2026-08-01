Will Tom Brady fight in the WWE before 2028? Here's what prediction markets say

The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS now gives new users up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades, including on the market for whether Tom Brady will fight in the WWE before 2028. Kalshi prices Brady fighting in the WWE at $0.48 per share for "Yes." Trade on whether Tom Brady will fight in the WWE before 2028 with referral code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in bonus trading credits after $25 in trades:

A months-long escalation between Brady and WWE superstar Logan Paul culminated in a physical confrontation at Fanatics Fest in July 2026, with rumors now swirling about Tom Brady competing in WWE. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi referral code review.

The bonus trading credit an eligible user receives ranges from $15 to $500. Here is what percentage of new users will receive each credit value:

70% of participants will receive $15 bonus trading credits



24% of participants will receive $35 bonus trading credits



5% of participants will receive $75 bonus trading credits



0.65% of participants will receive $100 bonus trading credits



0.35% of participants will receive $500 bonus trading credits

Will Tom Brady fight in the WWE before 2028?

Brady is the greatest quarterback in NFL history. He won seven Super Bowl titles across 23 seasons, six with the New England Patriots and a seventh with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. He retired in February 2023 as the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards (89,214), passing touchdowns (649) and wins by a starting quarterback. He was named Super Bowl MVP four times and earned 15 Pro Bowl selections. A Brady appearance in a WWE ring would be one of the highest-profile celebrity crossover events in the history of professional wrestling.

Since retiring, Brady has remained one of the most prominent figures in American sports. He joined FOX Sports as the network's lead NFL analyst and became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. His celebrity profile has expanded, not contracted, in retirement, and it is that visibility that put him on a collision course with WWE.

The path toward Brady fighting in the WWE began in February 2026, when Brady appeared on Logan Paul's podcast and dismissed professional wrestling, saying WWE was "cute" and that football was "real competition." The remarks lit up the wrestling world, and Paul responded by challenging any NFL player to a fight for $1 million. Brady did not back down. His longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski, who previously competed in WWE and has genuine experience in the ring, publicly said he would fight Paul on Brady's behalf.

The feud intensified in July 2026 when Brady appeared at Fanatics Fest and slapped Paul in a moment WWE's official account posted to its social channels. The clip went viral, and the moment shifted the narrative from celebrity banter to something with genuine momentum. Two days later, Brady and Paul were both in attendance at the 2026 World Cup Final, where cameras captured the two exchanging gestures from separate sections. TMZ then reported that Brady is "in talks" with WWE. Paul, who is recovering from a torn triceps he sustained in May 2026, has a return timeline of approximately six months, which would put him back in action in late November or December 2026.

The market is priced at $0.48 per share for Yes and $0.62 for No, with the January 8, 2028 resolution date giving more than a year for a match to come together. Whether Brady competes directly or backs a surrogate like Gronkowski in a match tied to the feud, Kalshi traders who believe WWE capitalizes on one of the biggest celebrity storylines in years can acquire Yes shares at current levels. There has been $2,090 in trading volume on this market, as of Aug. 1. Trade on whether Tom Brady will fight in the WWE before 2028 with the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in bonus trading credits after $25 in trades:

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