The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have a chip on their shoulder entering the 2026 college football season, and their campaign kicks off at historic Lambeau Field on Sunday night against the Wisconsin Badgers in a Week 1 matchup. The Irish, who come into 2026 ranked fourth in the AP poll, missed last season's College Football Playoff after they lost to Miami and Texas A&M before reeling off 10 straight wins to finish the campaign. Notre Dame opted not to play in a bowl game after the playoff snub. The Badgers went 4-8, and coach Luke Fickell enters the college football 2026 season on the hot seat. With the Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame matchup set for Sunday night, we're looking at the different trading markets available at two of the best prediction market apps -- Kalshi and Polymarket. These platforms offer prediction market bonuses for new users in states where prediction markets are legal.

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Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame prediction markets

Wisconsin to win: $0.09 (Kalshi)

Notre Dame to win: $0.92 (Kalshi)

Notre Dame to win by more than 21.5 points: Yes 48%, No 53% (Polymarket)

More than 47.5 total points: Yes 48%, No 53% (Polymarket)

Wisconsin to win: $0.09 (Kalshi)

Big things were expected from the Badgers when Fickell was hired from Cincinnati to run the show at the end of the 2022 season. He had taken the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff in 2021 and earned ACC Coach of the Year honors for a second straight year before going 9-3 in his final regular season. The Badgers are 17-21 during his tenure. The coach will be counting on transfer quarterback Colton Joseph, who threw for more than 2,600 yards and topped 1,000 rushing, with 34 total touchdowns, at Old Dominion last year. The Badgers' offense averaged just 12.8 points per game in 2025, second-worst in FBS, and the offense averaged just 136.4 passing yards per game, fifth-lowest in the nation. Darrion Dupree (363 rushing yards in 2025) and transfers Abu Sama (Iowa State) and Bryan Jackson (USC) will try to get Wisconsin back to having a stronger running game than the team has had in recent years.

A Wisconsin win over the Fighting Irish is trading at $0.09 on Kalshi.

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Notre Dame to win: $0.92 (Kalshi)

Coach Marcus Freeman will be leading the Fighting Irish revenge tour after the team lost its first two games last season before running the table and being left out of the playoff in favor of Miami. Of course, the Hurricanes made the national title game, but quarterback CJ Carr and Co. thought they should have gotten that chance. Carr is a potential Heisman contender after throwing for 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions as a freshman in 2025. The Irish need to replace running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, and Aneyas Williams, who averaged 9.3 yards on 24 carries and scored five times last season, will get the first shot. The Irish defense allowed 17.6 points per game and averaged almost two takeaways per contest last season.

A Notre Dame victory vs. Wisconsin on Monday night is $0.92 per share at Kalshi.

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Notre Dame to win by more than 21.5 points: Yes 48%, No 53% (Polymarket)

The Irish scored a lot last year, but the Badgers' defense was a bright spot in a tough 2025 season. The unit allowed 21.6 points per game, which was middle of the pack in the Big Ten. Meanwhile, the Irish had the 11th-best scoring defense in the nation.

Notre Dame to win by 21.5 points or more has a 48% probability at Polymarket, while Wisconsin to lose by 21 or fewer or win outright is at 53%.

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More than 47.5 points: Yes 47%, No 54% (Polymarket)

The Notre Dame offense lost a pair of elite running backs who combined for more than 2,000 yards and scored 29 rushing TDs, but it has its quarterback returning with Carr still under center. The Badgers upgraded in the trenches on both sides this offseason, but Notre Dame was a tough team to rush against last year.

These teams combining for at least 48 points has a 47% probability at Polymarket, and Notre Dame and Wisconsin to score 47 or fewer combined points is trading at 54%.

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