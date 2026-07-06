World Cup Kalshi prediction markets: Use Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for Harry Kane, England vs. Mexico

Kalshi offers new users who claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS a $15 bonus after signing up and trading $15 or more. The stakes are getting higher and the matchups are getting better at the 2026 World Cup, and Mexico vs. England on Sunday should be one of the best yet. Harry Kane and three Three Lions haven't had too much trouble so far as they seek their first World Cup title since 1966. Raul Jimenez and El Tri have looked like a contender, running through four games without allowing a goal while scoring eight. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, an hour late due to weather.

Here, we'll take a look at some of the top prediction markets available at Kalshi for Sunday's Mexico vs. England match. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for England vs. Mexico on Sunday and the 2026 World Cup and get a sign-up bonus:

How to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS

New Kalshi users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer for $15 in bonus funds. To claim this promotion, follow these steps:

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when prompted. Make a deposit and trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The funds expire after 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

Best World Cup trades for England vs. Mexico on Sunday

England more than 1.5 goals - 'No' ($0.65)

Harry Kane to score 1+ goals ($0.40)

England more than 1.5 goals - No ($0.65)

This would seem crazy given all the talent the Three Lions have on hand, but talent alone doesn't win games at this level. I do expect England to squeak by, but I certainly wouldn't trade on them. Mexico have been impressive, and on their home pitch at Azteca -- where they have lost twice in the stadium's 60-year history -- Kane and Co. are going to have a dangerous fight on their hands. Kane should sneak one in, but I'll be more stunned if England score more than once than if they're shut out. This one has 1-0 or extra time/PKs written all over it. Trade on Mexico vs. England and more World Cup outcomes with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Harry Kane to score 1+ goals ($0.40)

This is just the type of game where Kane might be the only one who can score. Mexico are tough to penetrate in the back, and the England striker is uncanny in his ability to find the smallest opening or be in the perfect place to capitalize on a mistake. If England win this game, I fully expect Kane to be on the scoresheet. And given my comments above, he is likely to be the only one. The 2026 World Cup has been a case of the usual suspects scoring a ton of the goals, and Kane has been one of the prime suspects capable of scoring in every match. He has 84 goals in 118 international games. Back Kane to score Sunday at the World Cup with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: