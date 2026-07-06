World Cup Kalshi prediction markets: Use promo code CBSSPORTS for Balogun, Pulisic, USA vs. Belgium on Monday

The Round of 16 continues at the 2026 World Cup on Monday when the United States take on Belgium for a spot in the quarterfinals. The match gained even more intrigue on Sunday when FIFA decided to lift American striker Folarin Balogun's suspension, which he was given after being shown a red card against Bosnia in the Round of 32. With Balogun back in the fold, the USMNT should be at full strength against the Belgians. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET in Seattle.

Here, we'll take a look at some of the top trading markets available at Kalshi for Monday's USMNT vs. Belgium match. Kalshi offers new users who use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS a bonus of $15 after signing up and trading $15 or more. Kalshi is the Official Prediction Market Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for USA vs. Belgium on Sunday and the 2026 World Cup and get a sign-up bonus:

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New Kalshi users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer for $15 in bonus funds. To claim this promotion, follow these steps:

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when prompted. Make a deposit and trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The funds expire after 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

Best World Cup trades for USA vs. Belgium on Monday

USA more than 1.5 goals in regular time -- Yes ($0.46)

Folarin Balogun to score 1+ goals ($0.39)

USA more than 1.5 goals in regular time -- Yes ($0.46)

Multiple things can be true. The Belgian defense and midfield has looked decent at this World Cup. Belgium has only conceded four goals in four matches. That's all accurate. But in that time they've played the likes of New Zealand and Iran, and an Egyptian side that hasn't exactly looked excellent on attack. They conceded two to Senegal before Senegal seemingly went to sleep and let Belgium back into the match. The USMNT should be able to put two past Thibaut Courtois, especially with Balogun joining Christian Pulisic in the lineup. Trade on USA vs. Belgium and more World Cup outcomes with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Folarin Balogun to score 1+ goals ($0.39)

We'll play into the narrative here, but there's good reason to do so. Mauricio Pochettino's system seems to be built to emphasize Balogun. The attacking patterns in the Bosnia game often went down Sergino Dest's right wing rather than with Pulisic on the left. That could have been more of a matchups thing (look at how much Pulisic had the ball against Paraguay), but it could have also been because of Pulisic's balky calf. Balogun will be up for the fight in the biggest game of his life. Back Balogun to score Sunday at the World Cup with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: