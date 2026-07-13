World Cup Kalshi prediction markets: Use promo code CBSSPORTS for Golden Boot, Golden Ball trading

The 2026 World Cup's semifinals get underway on Tuesday with Lamine Yamal and Spain vs. Kylian Mbappe and France, followed by Lionel Messi and Argentina vs. Jude Bellingham and England on Wednesday. There's only a handful of matches left before the trophies are given out, including the Golden Boot for the tournament's top scorer and Golden Ball for the tournament's most outstanding player. New users who want to make trades on who will win the hardware can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a bonus of $15 after signing up and trading $15 or more.

We're taking a look at some of the top Kalshi trades for the Golden Boot and Golden Ball. Kalshi is the Official Prediction Market Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on the 2026 World Cup and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New Kalshi users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer for $15 in bonus funds. To claim this promotion, follow these steps:

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when prompted. Make a deposit and trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The funds expire after 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

Best World Cup trades for Golden Boot and Golden Ball

Lionel Messi to win Golden Boot: ($0.32)

Jude Bellingham to win Golden Ball: ($0.18)

Lionel Messi to win Golden Boot: ($0.32)

Mbappe currently leads Messi in the Golden Boot race as both superstars have scored eight goals but Mbappe has three assists to Messi's two. With France's attack looking much more free-flowing than Argentina's at the moment, Mbappe is a heavy favorite to take home the Boot. But let's consider the tasks ahead of the two strikers. Spain have allowed just one goal over the course of the tournament and France may therefore need to win a low-scoring game to advance, while England's defense is much more open for business and Argentina will likely try to scheme a huge game out of Messi. Messi could very well be back in the lead after the semifinals, which makes him a great value play now. Trade on Messi to win the Golden Boot and more World Cup outcomes with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Jude Bellinghan to win Golden Ball: ($0.18)

Bellingham has emerged as Mr. Clutch for England. The Real Madrid man has a flare for the dramatic and has scored an impressive collection of timely goals for the Three Lions. With Argentina's defense looking shaky, another big goal to help send Messi to the third-place match would only improve Bellingham's argument for this award. It's then anybody's guess what would happen in the final against France or Spain, but there's zero reason to think Bellingham would shy away from the spotlight. Is it coming home? Bellingham is certainly trying his best to make it happen and if England do win, he'd have a strong case for the Golden Ball. He carries exceptional value in this market. Trade on Bellingham to win the Golden Ball with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: