World Cup Kalshi prediction markets: Use promo code CBSSPORTS for Lamine Yamal, Spain vs. Belgium on Friday

A spot in the 2026 World Cup semifinals is on the line when Lamine Yamal and Spain collide with Romelu Lukaku and Belgium on Friday. Spain have been one of the most impressive teams in the tournament and haven't allowed a goal yet, while Belgium are fresh off a thrashing of the United States in the Round of 16. The winner will face Kylian Mbappe and France. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET in Inglewood, Calif.

Here, we'll take a look at some of the top trading markets available at Kalshi for Friday's Spain vs. Belgium match. Kalshi offers new users who use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS a bonus of $15 after signing up and trading $15 or more. Kalshi is the Official Prediction Market Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for Spain vs. Belgium on Friday and the 2026 World Cup and get a sign-up bonus

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New Kalshi users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer for $15 in bonus funds. To claim this promotion, follow these steps:

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when prompted. Make a deposit and trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The funds expire after 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

Best World Cup trades for Spain vs. Belgium on Friday

Lamine Yamal 1+ goals: ($0.34)

Regulation time: Both teams to score: ($0.54)

Lamine Yamal 1+ goals: ($0.34)

The Spanish wunderkind has only scored once at the tournament thus far, but he's grown into his fitness and form as each game has progressed. The Belgian defense isn't as strong as the Portuguese back line, regardless of what you saw in the game vs. the USMNT. With Yamal now operating at full strength, the Barcelona star is a good pick to score against Belgium. Trade on Spain vs. Belgium and more World Cup outcomes with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Regulation time: Both teams to score: ($0.54)

It's incredible that Spain haven't allowed a goal yet. But Friday is likely the end of the line for that streak. Many of the teams Spain have faced don't exactly have the most robust attacks or have some deeper dysfunction under the hood. Belgium took some time to get going, but Rudi Garcia seems to have found a system that works. Look for goals at both ends of the field. Trade on the World Cup with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: