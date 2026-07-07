World Cup Kalshi prediction markets: Use promo code CBSSPORTS for Luis Diaz, Colombia vs. Switzerland Tuesday

The 2026 World Cup's Round of 16 concludes with Luis Diaz and Colombia taking on Granit Xhaka and Switzerland. The Colombians have conceded just one goal thus far at the tournament, while Switzerland have allowed three and secured their first clean sheet when they defeated Algeria in the Round of 32. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET in Vancouver, Canada.

Here, we'll take a look at some of the top trading markets available at Kalshi for Tuesday's Colombia vs. Switzerland match. Kalshi offers new users who use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS a bonus of $15 after signing up and trading $15 or more. Kalshi is the Official Prediction Market Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for Colombia vs. Switzerland on Tuesday and the 2026 World Cup and get a sign-up bonus:

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New Kalshi users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer for $15 in bonus funds. To claim this promotion, follow these steps:

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when prompted. Make a deposit and trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The funds expire after 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

Best World Cup trades for Colombia vs. Switzerland on Tuesday

Colombia to win in regular time: ($0.43)

Colombia more than 1.5 goals in regular time- Yes: ($0.38)

Colombia to win in regular time: ($0.43)

Colombia's defense has been nearly airtight at this World Cup. That will change at some point, but it will likely take a better attack than Switzerland's to tear the Colombians up. The Swiss have looked much more dangerous since young Johan Manzambi was inserted into the lineup and they should score at least one goal here, but it would be stunning if they got more than that. Unless the Swiss plan to drag this out to penalties, it likely won't be enough. Trade on Colombia vs. Switzerland and more World Cup outcomes with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Colombia more than 1.5 goals in regular time - Yes ($0.38)

The Colombian attack hasn't been anything to write home about outside of a three-goal showing against Uzbekistan, but they haven't necessarily needed to run up the score either. They drew a defensive Ghana team in the Round of 32 and turned in a fitting 1-0 win. Switzerland will be different. You can also argue that Colombia should have scored more by now -- superstar Luis Diaz only has one goal on 16 shots. Diaz is better than that, and players like Jhon Arias has also looked promising. Colombia may need more than one goal to beat Switzerland, but they're capable of getting multiple. Back Colombia at the World Cup with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: