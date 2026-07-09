World Cup Kalshi prediction markets: Use promo code CBSSPORTS for Mbappe, Dembele, France vs. Morocco

The 2026 World Cup's quarterfinals begin with Kylian Mbappe and France taking on Achraf Hakimi and Morocco. The two teams met in the semifinals at the 2022 tournament. France won to advance to the final and might be even better now. Morocco will have to play without breakout star Ismael Saibari, who was injured in the Round of 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET in Foxborough, Mass.

Here, we'll take a look at some of the top trading markets available at Kalshi for Thursday's France vs. Morocco match. Kalshi offers new users who use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS a bonus of $15 after signing up and trading $15 or more. Kalshi is the Official Prediction Market Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for France vs. Morocco on Thursday and the 2026 World Cup and get a sign-up bonus

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New Kalshi users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer for $15 in bonus funds. To claim this promotion, follow these steps:

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when prompted. Make a deposit and trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The funds expire after 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

Best World Cup trades for France vs. Morocco on Thursday

Kylian Mbappe 1+ goals: ($0.55)

Michael Olise to score or assist: ($0.49)

Kylian Mbappe 1+ goals: ($0.55)

The Real Madrid superstar has been outstanding in this tournament and is in strong contention for the Golden Boot. With all of France's attacking talent, the system is still built to maximize Mbappe's strengths. It says a lot that Ousmane Demeble, the reigning Ballon d'Or winner, plays second fiddle to Mbappe. He's a strong pick to score against Morocco. Trade on France vs. Morocco and more World Cup outcomes with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Michael Olise to score or assist: ($0.49)

Olise is the straw that stirs the drink for Les Blues. The Bayern Munich man leads the whole World Cup in assists with five, a testament to both his skill as a passer and the attacking talent around him. Olise also scored 15 goals for his club for this season, so he knows how to put the ball in the back of the net. Back Olise to get on the scoresheet at the World Cup with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: