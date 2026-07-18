World Cup Kalshi prediction markets: Use promo code CBSSPORTS for Mbappe, France vs. Kane, England

Both France and England have to be upset that they're matching up for third place rather than in the World Cup final, but that'll be the case when these European foes meet on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET in Miami. France looked unbeatable at times this tournament but fell 2-0 to Spain, while England allowed two goals after the 85th minute in a stunning loss to 2022 champion Argentina.

We'll take a look at the best trades for France vs. England on Saturday using Kalshi's prediction markets, where new users can get $15 after making $15+ in trades using the promo code CBSSPORTS. Kalshi is the Official Prediction Market Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for France vs. England and the 2026 World Cup and get a sign-up bonus:

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New Kalshi users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer for $15 in bonus funds. To claim this promotion, follow these steps:

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when prompted. Make a deposit and trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The funds expire after 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

Best World Cup trades for France vs. England on Saturday

France to win in regular time ($0.54)

Kylian Mbappe 1+ goals ($0.55)

France-England more than 2.5 goals ($0.68)

France to win in regular time ($0.54)

Didier Deschamps is out as France's coach after the World Cup, and his squad will want to send him out with a victory. England will likely make some rotations to the lineup, giving players who didn't get a chance to feature in the competition a spot in the lineup. That's not to say the Three Lions will simply concede this match, but France have a lot more to play for after a shocking exit in the semifinal round.

Kylian Mbappe 1+ goals ($0.55)

It might be for third place, but the goals scored still count toward the Golden Boot tally, and Mbappe needs one to overtake Lionel Messi after the Argentina superstar moved ahead with the assist tiebreaker. He was shut down in the semifinal against Spain but still had some great chances. England's back line doesn't have nearly as much quality, and I'd back the French striker to get a goal or two in this showcase game.

Trade on France to win in regular time or Mbappe to score 1+ goals on Saturday with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

France-England more than 2.5 goals ($0.68)

Of the last five third-place games, four have featured more than 2.5 goals. However, the last two matches have been on the lower end when it comes to scoring, with Belgium defeating England 2-0 in 2018 and Croatia knocking off Morocco 2-1 in 2022. Like I mentioned earlier, there's a possibility England rotate their squad heavily and field a lesser lineup. However, France alone could top 2.5 goals as they're unlikely to make mass substitutions.