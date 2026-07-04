World Cup Kalshi prediction markets: Use promo code CBSSPORTS for Mbappe, France vs. Paraguay on Saturday

Kylian Mbappe and France continue their 2026 World Cup march against Paraguay in Philadelphia on Saturday, and the way Les Bleus are playing, a third consecutive final berth might be in the cards. The 2018 World Cup champions have scored at least three goals in every match, while their opponents have scored three total in four games. Paraguay were not expected to reach this point, especially after their 4-1 loss to the USMNT in their opener, but they pulled off a shocking upset of Germany to reach the Round of 16. A victory on Saturday would be an even bigger achievement. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

Here, were looking at some of the top trading markets available for Saturday's France vs. Paraguay match at Kalshi. The predictions platform offers new users who enter the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS a bonus of $15 after signing up and trading $15 or more. Kalshi is the Official Prediction Market Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for France vs. Paraguay on Saturday and the 2026 World Cup and get a sign-up bonus:

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New Kalshi users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer for $15 in bonus funds. To claim this promotion, follow these steps:

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when prompted. Make a deposit and trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The funds expire after 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

Best World Cup trades for France vs. Paraguay on Saturday

Over 1.5 first-half goals ($0.40)

Ousmane Demebele to score 1+ goals ($0.42)

Over 1.5 first half goals ($0.40)

Don't let the Germany result fool you too much. The Germans have been heavily criticized for their lack of attacking fire and played so poorly that head coach Julian Nagelsmann is now out of a job. Remember, the United States scored three on Paraguay before halftime. France is an even better team, and you'd imagine that French coach Didier Deschamps will want to wrap this game up in a hurry to rest his stars for the quarterfinals. Trade on France vs. Paraguay and more World Cup outcomes with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Ousmane Dembele to score 1+ goals ($0.42)

Mbappe is the headliner for Les Blues, but Dembele is the reigning Ballon d'Or winner for a reason. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar bagged three goals against Norway and added an assist in the win over Sweden. If there's going to be a flurry of goals, Dembele is a good candidate to chip in. Back Dembele to score Saturday at the World Cup with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: