World Cup Kalshi prediction markets: Use promo code CBSSPORTS for Mbappe, France vs. Yamal, Spain on Tuesday

Two of soccer's biggest stars will be on the pitch on Tuesday, July 14 when Lamine Yamal and Spain face Kylian Mbappe and France in a World Cup semifinal. Mbappe has a chance to secure his third straight trip to the final, but Spain have their strongest team in more than a decade and have played exceptional defense. The winner will face either Argentina or England in the final on Sunday. Tuesday's kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET in Arlington, Texas.

Here, we'll take a look at some of the top trading markets available at Kalshi for Tuesday's Frane vs. Spain match. Kalshi offers new users who use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS a bonus of $15 after signing up and trading $15 or more. Kalshi is the Official Prediction Market Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for France vs. Spain on Tuesday and the 2026 World Cup and get a sign-up bonus:

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New Kalshi users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer for $15 in bonus funds. To claim this promotion, follow these steps:

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when prompted. Make a deposit and trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The funds expire after 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

Best World Cup trades for France vs. Spain on Tuesday

Kylian Mbappe 1+ goals: ($0.46)

France more than 1.5 goals in regular time: ($0.45)

Kylian Mbappe 1+ goals: ($0.46)

Mbappe (rather predictably) has the highest price to score in this game and it's hard to argue with that. In most circumstances, it would be wise to look for a thriftier option, but this match could be a tight low-scoring affair with the form both defenses are in. Spain have allowed just one goal all tournament and France haven't conceded in the knockouts. Both sides will be facing their toughest test yet but if we're expecting a nail-biter, it makes sense to back the most talented goalscorer on the pitch to break through. Trade on Mbappe scoring a goal and more World Cup outcomes with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

France more than 1.5 goals in regular time: ($0.45)

Multiple things can be true. Spain have an absurdly good defense. They've only conceded once. But they've also played against a number of middling and/or dysfunctional attacks at this World Cup and with all due respect, Charles De Ketelaere isn't exactly the sort of attacking talent you'd expect to finally breach the wall. Belgium were the first truly dangerous side Spain faced and they didn't even have a true striker on the field for most of the match. France bring enough elite attacking talent to field two teams. Don't expect a landslide, but a 1-0 result doesn't feel like the proper expectation either. Trade on France vs. Spain at the World Cup with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: