World Cup Kalshi prediction markets: Use promo code CBSSPORTS for Messi, Argentina vs. Cape Verde on Friday

Lionel Messi will lead reigning champions Argentina into a match against the 2026 World Cup's most surprising team on Friday as the Round of 32 wraps up. Cabo Verde's is the smallest country to ever make a World Cup knockout round, and the team from a nation of just over half a million citizens now faces one of the sport's all-time greats. Messi has six goals in three matches and is tied for the lead in the World Cup Golden Boot race. Friday's match kicks off at 6 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium, in the city where Messi stars for Inter Miami in MLS.

We are looking at some of the top trading markets that are available at Kalshi for Friday's Argentina vs. Cape Verde match. New users who use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS can get a bonus of $15 after signing up and trading $15 or more. Kalshi is the Official Prediction Market Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for Argentian vs. Cabo Verde on Friday and the 2026 World Cup and get a sign-up bonus:

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New Kalshi users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer for $15 in bonus funds. To claim this promotion, follow these steps:

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when prompted. Make a deposit and trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The funds expire after 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

Best World Cup trades for Argentina vs. Cabo Verde on Friday

Cape Verde to lose by fewer than 1.5 goals ($0.33)

Lionel Messi to score 1+ goals ($0.68)

Cape Verde to lose by fewer than 1.5 goals ($0.33)

The Blue Sharks have been locking things down in the back throughout the tournament, and stopping Messi and Co. could be a tall task but they have been up to the challenge so far. They held Saudi Arabia and expected title contender Spain to 0-0 draws in the group stage. They also had a 2-2 draw against Uruguay, but they will force Argentina to be methodical and should be able to keep the score down. Argentina should win the game, but it might be closer than most people expect. Trade on Argentina vs. Cape Verde and more World Cup outcomes with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Lionel Messi to score 1+ goals ($0.68)

The now-39-year-old Messi hasn't faltered at all, picking his spots and finding the back of the net consistently. He has scored in every match, getting a hat trick in the opener and adding a brace in the second match before getting his sixth goal off the bench in the group stage finale. That has him tied with Kylian Mbappe of France in the Golden Boot race. He won't have it easy against a tough Cape Verde defense, but if he has proven anything in the past few weeks it's that he can still score from even the tightest spots. Back Messi to score Friday at the World Cup with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: