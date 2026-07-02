World Cup Kalshi prediction markets: Use promo code CBSSPORTS for Ronaldo, Portugal vs. Croatia on Thursday

Two longtime stars of the game will take the field at the 2026 World Cup on Thursday as Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal face Luka Modric and Croatia in the Round of 32. It's win or go home for both teams. Portugal entered the tournament with high expectations, but most of the discourse has centered around whether the 41-year-old Ronaldo should still be the centerpiece of the attack. Kickoff in Toronto is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET

Here, we'll take a look at some of the top trading markets available for Thursday's Portugal vs. Croatia match at Kalshi, where new users can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after signing up and trading $15 or more. Kalshi is the Official Prediction Market Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for Portugal vs. Croatia on Thursday and the 2026 World Cup and get a sign-up bonus:

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New Kalshi users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer for $15 in bonus funds. To claim this promotion, follow these steps:

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when prompted. Make a deposit and trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The funds expire after 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

Best World Cup trades for Portugal vs. Croatia on Thursday

Portugal Over 1.5 goals in regular time -- Yes: $0.58

Cristiano Ronaldo 1+ goals: $0.45

Portugal Over 1.5 goals in regular time -- Yes: $0.58

This may not end up being a high-scoring game, but Portugal's incredibly talented midfield and back line should be able to control possession enough to give the Portuguese attack a good amount of shots. A hard-fought 2-0 or 2-1 win feels in the cards. It may not be pretty, but a win earned in the mud is still a win. Trade on Portugal vs. Croatia and more World Cup outcomes with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Critisano Ronaldo 1+ goals: $0.45

To steal an NBA phrase, Ronaldo has always been a volume shooter. That's even more the case now with his shooting accuracy crumbling with age. Where Ronaldo is still himself, though, is on headers in the air. If we're expecting the Portuguese midfield to run this game, then there should be a healthy amount of crosses coming into the box for Ronaldo to leap at. Look for the supertsar to get another World Cup goal. Back Ronaldo to get on the scoresheet at the World Cup with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: