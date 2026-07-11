World Cup Kalshi prediction markets: Use promo code CBSSPORTS for Lionel Messi, Argentina vs. Switzerland

The final spot in the 2026 World Cup semifinals is up for grabs Saturday night when Lionel Messi and reigning champions Argentina face Switzerland to close out this stage. Kalshi offers new users who use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS a bonus of $15 after signing up and trading $15 or more. The team that advances will take on the winner of the earlier England vs. Norway match in a Wednesday semifinal. Messi is in a tight race for the World Cup 2026 Golden Boot with a handful of other world superstars, but the Swiss will try to keep him in check and upset the champs. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET in Kansas City, Mo.

Here, we'll take a look at some of the top trading markets available at Kalshi for Saturday's Argentina vs. Switzerland match. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for Argentina vs. Switzerland on Saturday in the 2026 World Cup and get a sign-up bonus:

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New Kalshi users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer for $15 in bonus funds. To claim this promotion, follow these steps:

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when prompted. Make a deposit and trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The funds expire after 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

Best World Cup trades for Argentina vs. Switzerland on Saturday

Lionel Messi 1+ goals: ($0.51)

Regulation time: Both teams to score - Yes: ($0.46)

Lionel Messi 1+ goals: ($0.51)

The 39-year-old has proved in every match why he leads the discussions of the greatest of all time. He has eight goals in five matches and shares the Golden Boot lead with Kylian Mbappe of France, getting at least one goal in each game. All he does is score goals, whether it's a brilliant individual play, a free kick or from the penalty spot. Messi is looking to (possibly) finish off his international career with another title, and he proved again in the Round of 16 that he is always in the right place at the right time. Trade on Messi to score and more World Cup outcomes with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Regulation time: Both teams to score - Yes: ($0.46)

The goals could be tough to come by in this one, as they often are in late-stage knockout matches, but if either team can get one early, it will change things in a hurry. La Albiceleste have Messi, and he can get help from players like Lautaro Martinez and Enzo Fernandez. And while the Swiss don't have an equivalent, Breel Embolo has had a hand in 14 goals over his past 17 international appearances (11 goals, three assists). Argentina's past three games have featured 15 total goals. Trade on Argentina vs. Switzerland and the World Cup with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: