World Cup Kalshi prediction markets: Use promo code CBSSPORTS for Messi, Argentina vs. Bellingham, Engand

The 2026 World Cup's semifinals wrap up on Wednesday with Lionel Messi and Argentina vs. Jude Bellingham and England. Messi is in the thick of the Golden Boot race and seeks a second straight title, but Bellingham, Harry Kane and the rest of the Three Lions will be the toughest foes Argentina have faced yet at this tournament. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET in Atlanta, Ga.

Here, we'll take a look at some of the top trading markets available at Kalshi for Wednesday's Argentina vs. England match. Kalshi offers new users who use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS a bonus of $15 after signing up and trading $15 or more. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for England vs. Argentina on Wednesday and the 2026 World Cup and get a sign-up bonus:

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New Kalshi users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer for $15 in bonus funds. To claim this promotion, follow these steps:

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when prompted. Make a deposit and trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The funds expire after 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

Best World Cup trades for Argentina vs. England on Wednesday

England to score more than 1.5 goals in regular time: ($0.35)

Lionel Messi 1+ goals ($0.41)

England to score more than 1.5 goals in regular time ($0.35)

It's surprising that the price for this trade is so generous. Given some of the questionable moments Argentine defenders like Lisandro Martinez have had in this tournament -- to say nothing of the sheer quality shown by Bellingham and Kane -- it's hard to imagine England having just one goal on the board when the whistle blows. Argentina will make England work for their goals, but the Three Lions have shown time and again that they'll eventually find a way through. Trade on England's goals and more World Cup outcomes with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Lionel Messi 1+ goals: ($0.41)

The GOAT shows up on the biggest stages. Messi is the ultra-reliable heartbeat of Argentina. He's basically half of the attack all by himself. At some point in this match, there will be a moment of brilliance and Messi will run to celebrate while the English players hang their heads. Messi lives for these games, and even at age 39, he should find a way to hurt England. Back Messi to score a goal with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: