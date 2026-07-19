World Cup Kalshi prediction markets: Use promo code CBSSPORTS for Messi, Argentina vs. Yamal, Spain in Final

Kalshi offers new users who claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS a $15 bonus after signing up and trading $15 or more. Lionel Messi and Argentina will take on Lamine Yamal and Spain in the 2026 World Cup final on Sunday. Argentina are the reigning champions and would become just the third team to retain the title, while Spain are seeking a second championship after winning in 2010. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Spain are $0.58 per share favorites at Kalshi, while Argentina are $0.42 per share underdogs. Messi is $0.36 per share to score. The latest World Cup weather forecast is calling for sunny skies with highs around 80.

Here, we'll take a look at some of the top trading markets available at Kalshi for Sunday's Argentina vs. Spain World Cup final. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for Argentina vs. Spain in the 2026 World Cup final and get a sign-up bonus:

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New Kalshi users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer for $15 in bonus funds. To claim this promotion, follow these steps:

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when prompted. Make a deposit and trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The funds expire after 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

Best World Cup trades for Argentina vs. Spain on Sunday

Spain to win in regulation time ($0.43)

Lionel Messi 1+ goals ($0.36)

Spain to win in regulation ($0.43)

Argentina have had a magical run to get back to the final. Their time in the knockouts has been filled with late goals and no shortage of Messi magic. Unfortunately, the ride is likely over. Spain are too defensively disciplined to make the same mistakes as foes like Egypt, Switzerland and, yes, England. Spain won't curl up and let Messi do whatever he wants with the ball after taking a lead like England did. This will be a tightly contested match and the Spaniards may not keep a clean sheet, but the winners will likely be wearing red. Trade on Spain to win and World Cup outcomes with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Lionel Messi 1+ goals: ($0.36)

Everything that we just said about Spain's excellent defense is true. They've allowed just one goal over the course of the tournament. They earned a clean sheet against Kylian Mbappe and France. This is one of the best defensive teams ever, but Messi is Messi, and he excels on the biggest stages. The GOAT should find a way to beat Unai Simon at least once before all is said and done, even if Argentina don't retain the title. Back Messi to score a goal with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: