Yankees become first MLB team to name Polymarket as prediction market partner

With prediction market apps exploding in popularity, one of the biggest players in that realm has secured a major partnership. It was announced this week that Polymarket is the new official market partner of the New York Yankees.

Polymarket will now be featured all across Yankee Stadium on signage, as well as on Yankees broadcasts via the YES Network and Amazon Prime, in addition to a number of branded fan engagement promotions, per an offcial Polymarket release announcing the deal.

Polymarket adding the Yankees to the platform's growing list of partnerships comes after the company became the official prediction market of MLB in March. The Yankees are the first MLB team that Polymarket has partnered with. The Yankees are one of baseball's largest brands and were valued north of $10 billion in the private equity deal the team also announced this week, according to The Athletic. As such, being featured so prominently at one of the game's most popular venues is certainly noteworthy for Polymarket.

The Yankees and MLB are now part of Polymarket's extensive rolodex of high-profile partners, which includes NHL, UFC, MLS, Leagues Cup, LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Liga MX and the ATP Tour.

Polymarket is coming off a massive month of July when the platform generated just under $13 billion in trading volume, though that's actually down roughly 8% from June. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Polymarket is valuing itself at $20 billion -- up over 30% from an April valuation -- and is seeking $1 billion in funding.