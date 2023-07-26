Former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan got engaged to yoga instructor Sky Daily last week at a restaurant in Tampa, Fla. During a speech at a friend's wedding this past weekend, he announced the engagement and recounted how he met his future bride. In a recent podcast, he also talked about how quitting alcohol has helped him become a better partner.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, retired in 2012 after a career that saw him become arguably the most recognized wrestler of the 1980s. The 69-year-old has been married twice before -- first to Linda Claridge from 1983-2009, and then to Jennifer McDalien from 2010-2021. He had two children, Brooke and Nick, with Claridge.

During his wedding speech over the weekend, Hogan said he met Daily after he sent a drink to a group of women.

"So I spotted Sky, and we sat down, we talked," Hogan recounted, adding that he didn't expect much to come out of it. " ... And then when I got in my car, there was just bang, bang, bang, bang on the window. It scared the hell out of me, so I put the window down."

The person knocking on his window was Daily's friend who got married this weekend. The friend stuck her head in the car and told Hogan to call Daily, saying "she's a nice girl!"

"It made me think twice about just ghosting and going home and never calling," Hogan said. " ... I asked Sky to marry me, and she was crazy enough to say yes, brother."

That same friend handed Daily the bouquet this weekend because soon it will be her turn as the bride.

Although Hogan's previous marriages ended in divorce, he said in a recent episode of Theo Von's podcast "This Past Weekend" that things are going to be different this time. Hogan said alcohol had been a big issue before, so he quit drinking to improve his relationship with Daily.

"During those marriages, there was a lot of alcohol use," Hogan said. "But then, when I got with Sky, I started getting an edge [when drinking.] I'd dig and start s-–t. And all of a sudden, I started losing something I didn't want to lose again. So I said I'm done drinking."