Professional wrestler Stuart Smith — known professionally as Syko Stu — says he is recovering at home following his release from a week-long hospital stay as a result of unexpected punches from Raja Jackson earlier this month, leading to a police investigation. Jackson, the son of former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, body-slammed Smith to the mat at a wrestling match before punching him several times in the head while he was motionless on the canvas.

Rampage Jackson said he was "deeply concerned" following his son's assault on Smith. Kick, a streaming platform, broadcast the incident live and showed several other wrestlers coming to Smith's aid and restraining Jackson from inflicting further injury.

After leaving the ring and venue, Jackson was seen on stream angrily walking down the street with blood on his shirt, allegedly speaking with a promotor over the phone.

"Stuart has been released from the hospital and is now home resting," Smith and Contessa Patterson posted on Facebook. "He sustained a serious head injury and was unconscious upon arrival at the ER. His injuries include trauma to both the upper and lower jaws, a laceration to his upper lip, and a fracture to the maxilla bone, which unfortunately resulted in the loss of several teeth.

"He has a long road of recovery ahead, but he remains in good spirits despite everything he has been through," the statement continued. "We are deeply grateful for all the love and support we've received during this time. Thank you to everyone who has contributed in any way—whether through monetary donations, food, flowers, or gifts. Your kindness means more than words can express. From the bottom of my heart, thank you."

Prior to the match, footage of Smith smashing a beer can over Raja Jackson's head was meant to be the precursor to the planned and scripted bout. However, Jackson reportedly went rogue and violently punched Smith until he was unconscious in the ring.

"First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with our brother Mr. Stuart Smith (Syko Stu) as he remains a priority and we are monitoring his well being," a representative of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy wrote after the incident. "What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith. This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred. In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this, and we apologize to our patrons and fans."