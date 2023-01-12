The Georgia Bulldogs put on a dominant performance against the TCU Horned Frogs to secure their second consecutive college football national championship. The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead and didn't look back, leading 38-7 at half and eventually winning 65-7. Georgia is the first team to defend its national championship successfully since Alabama accomplished the feat in 2011-12. The victory also marked the fourth national title in Georgia football history. Now, you can get Georgia Bulldogs College Football Playoff National Championship gear here.

Tight end Brock Bowers proved he is one of the best players in the country after securing seven receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Stetson Bennett also had a stellar showing against TCU, throwing for over 300 yards and racking up six total touchdowns. Bennett added to his list of accolades by passing Aaron Murray for the most passing yards in a single season in program history (4.127).

