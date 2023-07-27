Few jerseys in NFL history are as iconic as the Columbia blue jerseys donned by the Houston Oilers. From Earl Campbell to Warren Moon, the uniforms were as synonymous with the Oilers as "Luv Ya Blue." While the Oilers may not be returning anytime soon, their famed jerseys will be courtesy of the NFL utilizing throwbacks during the 2023 season. The Tennessee Titans, which became the franchise's new team name in 1999, will wear throwback Houston Oilers jerseys twice this season for home games. The Titans will wear the Oilers uniforms twice in 2023 and you can buy them at Fanatics right here before the season even starts. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

The Houston Oilers originated as an AFL team in 1960 and then joined the NFL during the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. They kept the same name up until relocating to Memphis for home games from 1997-98, where they were known as the Tennessee Oilers. Finally in 1999, they began play in Nashville and changed the name to the Tennessee Titans, while retaining the Houston Oilers as part of franchise history. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk recently proclaimed, "Oilers history is Titans history", and the ability for Titans fans to purchase Oilers throwback jerseys is evidence of that.

Tennessee hasn't revealed which two home games the throwback uniforms will be used for. The Titans play the Chargers, Bengals, Falcons, Panthers, Colts, Texans, Seahawks and Jaguars in Nashville during the 2023 campaign. They are also the designated home team against the Ravens in London.

Wearing them against the Texans would be an intriguing choice given they were the expansion franchise that later replaced the Oilers following their departure to Tennessee.

The franchise has never won the Super Bowl, though it has found a level of consistency under current head coach Mike Vrabel. The Titans are 48-34 with three playoff appearances since 2019, including a run to the AFC Championship Game during the 2019 season. With veterans like Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, DeAndre Hopkins, Jeffery Simmons and Kevin Byard leading the way in 2023, the Titans are expected to be back in the mix in the AFC South.

