One of the most beloved throwback looks in the NFL will return during the 2023 season after the Titans revealed their alternate Oilers throwback alternate uniforms on Sunday. The Houston Oilers relocated to Tennessee in 1997 and played two seasons under the Tennessee Oilers moniker, one at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis and one at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville. The franchise then rebranded as the Titans for the 1999 season and moved into its current stadium, now known as Nissan Stadium. The Titans will wear the Oilers uniforms twice in 2023

The Titans' controlling owner is Amy Adams Strunk, daughter of Bud Adams, the late Houston Oilers owner who founded the team in 1960. With ownership still in the same family, the Titans have embraced elements of their Oilers heritage, including wearing a different Oilers-themed uniform in 2009 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the AFL.

Tennessee hasn't revealed which two home games the throwback uniforms will be used for. The Titans play the Chargers, Bengals, Falcons, Panthers, Colts, Texans, Seahawks and Jaguars in Nashville during the 2023 campaign. They are also the designated home team against the Ravens in London.

Wearing them against the Texans would be an intriguing choice given they were the expansion franchise that later replaced the Oilers following their departure to Tennessee.

The franchise has never won the Super Bowl, though it has found a level of consistency under current head coach Mike Vrabel. The Titans are 48-34 with three playoff appearances since 2019, including a run to the AFC Championship Game during the 2019 season. With veterans like Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, DeAndre Hopkins, Jeffery Simmons and Kevin Byard leading the way in 2023, the Titans are expected to be back in the mix in the AFC South.

