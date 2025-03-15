The 2025 SEC Tournament semifinals have arrived, with a thrilling all-chalk slate taking place in Nashville during Saturday's college basketball schedule. No. 1 seed Auburn faces No. 4 seed Tennessee in the first matchup (1 p.m. ET), while No. 2 seed Florida plays No. 3 seed Alabama 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. The Tigers are 4.5-point favorites against the Vols in the college basketball odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, with the over/under set at 140.5. Auburn escaped with a 53-51 win on Jan. 25 in the lone meeting between those teams during the regular season. Meanwhile, Florida notched a road win at Alabama 10 days ago, and the Gators are 3.5-point favorites for the rematch on the college basketball odds board.

Tennessee (+4.5) to cover vs. Auburn (-110 at BetMGM)

Score prediction: Auburn 75, Tennessee 72

Tennessee had a chance to notch an outright win at Auburn in January, as veteran guard Zakai Zeigler missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining. The Vols have an opportunity to get revenge on Saturday after beating Texas by double digits on Friday. Auburn snuck past Ole Miss after losing its final two games of the regular season, so the Tigers are not playing their best basketball right now. SportsLine's model has Auburn winning another close game on Saturday, with the Vols covering the spread in well over 50% of simulations. BetMGM has the best price on this line at -110:

Florida vs. Alabama Under 175 (-110 at Caesars)



Score prediction: Florida 85, Alabama 83

Alabama and Florida combined to score just 81 points in the first half of their meeting on March 5, but they ultimately went Over the total due to an abnormal finish to the game. There were 26 points scored in the final 1:30 of the contest, leading to a deceiving final score. The defensive intensity should be even higher in the rematch, as a berth in the SEC Tournament title game is on the line. SportsLine's model has the these teams combining for 168 points in a pick that hits in almost 70% of simulations, and Caesars Sportsbook has the best price on the Under at -110.

