The recruiting calendar has shifted, but National Signing Day 2024 on Wednesday, Feb. 7, marks the beginning of the late signing period. While many of the nation's top 2024 recruits have already signed and in many cases enrolled, there are multiple Top247 prospects who have yet to find a home. In a year where the college football coaching carousel has been turning quickly, several programs are scrambling to finish off their 2024 classes.

Top 2024 National Signing Day storylines

Few programs have seen as much offseason roster movement as Texas A&M as the Aggies have transitioned from Jimbo Fisher to Mike Elko. The Aggies are fighting to hold on to 247Sports composite five-star athlete Terry Bussey heading into NSD. Bussey, a high school quarterback, is projected to play receiver or defensive back in college and he's the No. 11 player in composite rankings.

He's been committed to the Aggies since September, but LSU and Georgia are charging hard. Bussey is the elite recruit who is the most up in the air heading into the week, and 247Sports has all the latest updates on where he'll land. Join 247Sports to see the latest updates here.

One late development is the saga of receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman. The Top247 prospect signed with Arkansas in December and was one of the highest-ranked recruits in the class. However, he has been granted a release from his NLI, putting him back on the market to sign this week.

He previously visited Oregon and Texas Tech and had offers from more than a dozen other programs including Kansas State, Ole Miss and Nebraska.

It appears that other top recruits who have not enrolled have found their future homes, though a National Signing Day stunner is always a possibility. Five-star receiver Ryan Williams cancelled a late trip to Auburn and solidified his commitment to Alabama, while LSU is well-positioned to hold on to five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley after he decommitted from Texas A&M following Fisher's departure. Receiver Gatlin Bair out of Burley, Idaho, originally committed to Boise State, but after becoming a priority for major programs like Michigan and Oregon, he committed to the Ducks over the weekend ahead of National Signing Day.

