It was an offseason of blockbuster wide receiver trades. The Philadelphia Eagles pulled off one of them when they sent pick No. 18 and No. 101 overall to the Tennessee Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft in exchange for A.J. Brown. Philadelphia then locked him down with a four-year, $100 million contract extension. Negotiations on an extension with the Titans reportedly weren't advancing, leading to the deal. The Eagles picked up one of the league's talented young receivers, as the 25-year old has piled up 185 catches for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns in just 43 career games played over the past three years.

The 25-year old proved to be a steal out of Ole Miss in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He instantly became a WR1 for Tennessee, going for over 1,000 yards and eight receiving touchdowns as a rookie. Various injuries and playing in a run-first offense have kept him from piling up even bigger numbers through three seasons. Now, he'll look to take the next step in Philadelphia, where he'll team up with quarterback Jalen Hurts and join other young, talented receivers such as DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins in what could be one of the league's emerging explosive offenses.

