After years of expressing concerns about the direction of the Green Bay Packers and rumors about leaving, Aaron Rodgers joined the New York Jets this offseason after a blockbuster trade. The four-time NFL MVP was traded along with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a 2023 fifth-rounder in exchange for the No. 13 overall pick, second and sixth-round picks in 2023 and a conditional second-round pick in 2024 that becomes a first if he plays 65% of snaps this season.

Rodgers is one of the most decorated players in NFL history, making 10 Pro Bowls and being named first-team NFL All-Pro on four occasions to go along with his four MVPs. In 18 seasons with the Packers, Rodgers threw for 59,055 yards and 475 touchdowns with just 104 interceptions. However, his only championship came in 2010 and repeated playoff failures over the next dozen seasons ultimately led to him seeking a move.

Now, he joins a Jets roster full of exciting young talent that began the 2022 season at 7-4 before losing the final six games to finish 7-10. With quarterback play serving as a major issue in New York's poor finish, the expectation is that Rodgers makes the Jets an immediate Super Bowl contender. Get the new Aaron Rodgers 2023 jersey here.

The new Aaron Rodgers Jets jerseys come in men's and women's styles. Both the men's and women's jerseys are available in home green as well as away-game white with green numbers. There are also alternate jersey offerings, commemorative t-shirts and more Rodgers-related apparel.

