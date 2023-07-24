The longstanding woes of the quarterback position for the New York Jets appear to have been solved with the team acquiring Aaron Rodgers in an offseason trade. The Jets haven't had a 4,000-yard passer since 1967, while the four-time MVP has accomplished that feat 10 times in his Hall of Fame career. Rodgers joins a team brimming with young talent and both the reigning Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, but the new Aaron Rodgers Jets jerseys will undoubtedly be the most popular New York Jets apparel.

Rodgers' resume is unparalleled, as his four MVP awards are the second-most in NFL history, as is his career passer rating of 103.6. He leads all active players in both passing yards and passing touchdowns, while his 4.52 TD:INT ratio is the best of all-time. He's long been one of the league's most popular players, even while playing in the smallest media market in all of North American team sports. Now, he moves to the largest market on a team with Super Bowl aspirations, making his Jets gear a must-own. Get the new Aaron Rodgers 2023 jersey here.

Fanatics

Fanatics is giving Jets fans multiple options to celebrate Rodgers' arrival in the Big Apple. The new Aaron Rodgers Jets jerseys come in men's and women's styles. Both the men's and women's jerseys are available in home green as well as away-game white with green numbers. There are also alternate jersey offerings, commemorative t-shirts and more Rodgers-related apparel. You can see all the Aaron Rodgers apparel right here.

Ready to get the brand-new Aaron Rodgers jersey today? See the newly-launched Aaron Rodgers New York Jets jerseys today before the Jets kick off the 2023 season! Shop now.