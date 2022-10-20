A Texas-sized matchup takes center stage on Thursday night outside of Dallas when Allen (Allen, Texas) visits Guyer (Denton, Texas). Allen sits a bit outside the top 50 teams in the MaxPreps national football rankings at No. 67, but undefeated Guyer is ranked No. 16 in the country. The Eagles' only loss of the season came in the season-opener against No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), and they're coming off of a narrow win against McKinney last Friday.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from the C.H. Collins Complex in Denton. Allen has won six consecutive games between the two, and won 38-31 last year. Find out more about this matchup and follow it at MaxPreps here.

How to track Allen vs. Guyer

Allen vs. Guyer date: Thursday, Oct. 20

Allen vs. Guyer time: 7 p.m. ET

Allen vs. Guyer game page: Follow game at MaxPreps

What you need to know about Guyer

Denton has won its last two games by a combined score of 118-14. In last week's 62-7 win over Braswell (Little Elm, Texas), junior running back Trey Joyner ran for 118 yards and three touchdowns. For the season, he has 597 rushing yards with ten touchdowns on just 113 attempts. He takes his handoffs from Jackson Arnold, who is a composite five-star recruit in the 247Sports national football rankings.

Arnold is committed to Oklahoma, and he passed for 269 yards and two touchdowns against Braswell. His top target has been Landon Sides, who leads the team in receiving with 26 catches for 596 yards and seven touchdowns. Guyer also has one of the top safety pairings in the country with five-star Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen and four-star LSU commit Ryan Yaites. Follow Guyer's game here.

What you need to know about Allen



Allen won a close one last Friday against McKinney, 31-28, in large part thanks to the rushing ability of Kayvion Sibley, who leads the ground attack this season. Through seven games, Sibley has racked up 935 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on just 109 carries. Against McKinney, he finished with 134 yards and two touchdowns.

Allen has two of the top juniors in the nation in four-star quarterback Michael Hawkins and composite four-star edge rusher Zina Umeozulu. The talented defensive lineman is the brother of current University of Texas offensive lineman Neto Umeozulu. Linebacker Andrew King lines up behind Umeuzulu, and leads the team in total tackles, with 79, including four for a loss. He'll have the task of disrupting Arnold throughout the night. Follow Allen's game here.

How to get high school football scores, updates for Allen vs. Guyer

Now that you know what to look for, get ready to keep track of Allen vs. Guyer.