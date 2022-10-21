With three games left to play in the final regular season of Arch Manning's high school career, he has little left to prove. Two weeks ago, he set the Isidore Newman (New Orleans, La.) career passing record, when he surpassed the career totals of his uncles Peyton and Eli Manning. He returns to action this week against Metairie Park Country Day School (Metairie, La.) on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. The Greenies defeated the Cajuns when they played last year, 49-21, and Newman has scored at least 35 points in four of its six games this season Follow the action here and don't miss a minute.

Newman is coming off of a bye, and had an extra week to prepare for an opponent it beat handily last year. The Cajuns are 4-3 on the season, but won their last two games by a combined score of 88-21.

Manning is the top overall prospect in the 247Sports composite football recruiting rankings. He's been as good as advertised this season, and has completed 61% of his passes for 1,315 yards and 22 touchdowns. After his worst game of the season against Many (Many, La.) in Week 4, he responded with his best game of the year, and finished 17-for-28 for 356 yards and seven touchdowns against Pearl River.

Manning is committed to play his college football at the University of Texas after this season, after building an impressive offer list of top Power Five programs. He ultimately chose the Longhorns after taking official visits to Austin, Alabama and Georgia. He comes into this week with just over 7,500 career passing yards, and is on pace to top 8,000 before the end of the season.

The Cajuns seem to have shaken off whatever was hampering them from Weeks 3 through 5, where they dropped three straight games. Last week against Willow (New Orleans, La.), senior Jack Schwing ran for 151 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. For the season, Schwing has 97 carries for 819 yards and nine touchdowns.

Schwing is the key to the Cajuns' offense, but fellow senior Taj Oberhelm has been an important two-way player as well. He has 267 rushing yards on 32 carries, and 30 total tackles. The other top defensive playmaker is lineman Colin Cummings, who is third on the team in total tackles (38), but leads the defense in tackles for loss, with five.

When the two teams played last season, Manning completed 20-of-28 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Running back Will Zurik ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries, and he could be a big part of the Greenies' game plan again on Friday. The senior back had 108 rushing yards in Newman's last win against Belle Chasse on October 8.

Now that you know what to look for, get ready to keep track of Newman vs. Metairie Park Country Day.