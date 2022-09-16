After a narrow loss against Alabama on Saturday, the Texas Longhorns are probably wishing they already had Arch Manning on the roster. Both of Texas' top two QB options ended the weekend battered and bruised in the loss, while Manning, a 2023 Texas commit, went off in his homecoming game on Friday against Riverside Academy. Manning will be back on the field this week to lead Isidore Newman (New Orleans, La.) against Benton (Benton, La.) at 8 p.m. ET.

Newman is off to an impressive 2-0 start, while Benton is looking to rebound from a 46-35 loss to Texas High School (Texarkana, Texas) last Friday. Newman is a 2A program in Louisiana, but hasn't backed down from matchups against bigger schools, like 5A Benton, as evidenced by the Greenies' season-opening 35-14 win against Hahnville. You can follow Newman vs. Benton on the game page at MaxPreps.

What you need to know about Arch Manning

Just as his last name suggests, Manning is the newest QB prodigy from a long line of passers in his family. His grandfather is former NFL quarterback Archie Manning and his famous uncles are Peyton and Eli Manning, who have won four combined Super Bowls after successful college careers at Tennessee and Ole Miss, respectively. Arch Manning is the top prospect in the 247Sports 2023 Recruiting Rankings and committed to play for Texas over the summer, spurning Alabama and Georgia.

Last week against Riverside Academy, Manning threw four touchdown passes as part of a 42-20 win over the Rebels. The striking difference between Arch Manning and his well-known uncles is his ability to extend or create big plays with his feet. For the second consecutive week, Manning completed a highlight reel-worthy deep pass on a corner route while rolling to his right away from chasing defenders. He also ran for a third-quarter touchdown against Riverside Academy to put the Greenies up by two scores on Friday.

How to track Newman vs. Benton

Newman vs. Benton date: Friday, Sept. 16

Newman vs. Benton time: 8 p.m. ET

Newman vs. Benton game page: Follow game at MaxPreps

Newman vs. Benton preview

While Manning's talent is apparent, it's not always reflected in Newman's box scores. That wasn't the case last Friday, as just three of his 22 passes ended as incompletions against Riverside Academy, and he finished with 221 passing yards against the Rebels. He should be in for an even bigger week throwing the ball this Friday, as he matches up with a Benton team that gave up 395 total passing yards to two Texas High quarterbacks last week.

That's great news for Newman pass-catchers Kai Donaldson and Will Randle. Donaldson has attracted interest from numerous NCAA Division I programs, and has great size for a receiver at 6-4 and 200 pounds. Donaldson opened Newman's scoring in the second half last week on a 22-yard touchdown reception from Manning in the third quarter. Randle is a three-star tight end committed to Texas along with Manning, and also is a top player along Newman's defensive line.

Benton made a quarterback change in the middle of its loss last week against Texas High, and the new blood could give Newman some trouble this week. Jeff King stepped in to lead the Tigers on several scoring drives in relief of Gray Walters, who couldn't get things going for his team outside of a short pass that running back Greg Manning turned into an impressive touchdown. Benton doesn't have the top-end recruits that Newman does, but the Tigers can put up points, which could result in an exciting shootout on Friday.

How to get high school football scores, updates for Arch Manning in Newman vs. Benton

