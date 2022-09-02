The next player from football's royal family takes to the field for the first game of his senior season, when Arch Manning and Isidore Newman (New Orleans, La.) take on Hahnville (Boutte, La.) on Friday night at 8 p.m. ET. Manning, the top-ranked player in 247Sports 2023 national recruiting rankings, is committed to Texas, and has been one of the most scrutinized recruits in the country due to his esteemed football lineage.

After Hahnville was blanked in its preseason jamboree game last weekend 27-0, the expectation is that Manning should put up monster numbers in his regular season debut.

Manning is the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, and the grandson of Archie Manning, which certainly sets a high bar for the top recruit. In his freshman year at Newman, he completed 65.5% of his passes for 2,438 yards with 34 touchdowns and just six interceptions. The most significant difference between Arch Manning and his uncles is his running ability, as he showed against Berkeley Prep last season, when he rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown.

He concluded his recruitment this summer with a commitment to Texas, following official visits to Austin, Alabama and Georgia. Manning will be joined at Texas with Newman teammate Will Randle, a three-star tight end in the 247Sports composite rankings. Last week, Manning got his first action of the season in Newman's 20-13 win over De La Salle in a jamboree, but was only asked to throw 12 passes in the scrimmage. Things should be much different on Friday, after he started last season with 966 passing yards and 15 touchdown passes over his first four regular season games. Follow Arch Manning's first game of the season at MaxPreps.

Manning will be looking for bigger numbers than he had in last weekend's jamboree, when he finished with just 81 passing yards and a spattering of decent run plays. However, Newman is also looking for a replacement for wide receiver Christopher Hunter, who graduated after being the team's top pass-catcher last season. Randle certainly figures to have a bigger role in the passing attack, but Manning will also be looking for Kai Donaldson to emerge. Donaldson checks in at 6-4 and 200 pounds, making him the ideal perimeter receiver for Manning to pick out on big throws downfield or jump-balls in the end zone.

Hahnville comes into Friday's matchup from a much bigger 5A state classification and off of a decent 2021 season that ended in a disappointing first round playoff loss to Benton. The Tigers' top player is Dakota Williams, who is a three-star wide receiver committed to Tulane. Hahnville may struggle on offense after quarterback Donovan Friloux was hurt in the team's jamboree game last week, but otherwise, the Tigers only lost two players from last season to graduation. Hahnville should have a robust group of players returning to the team, after nearly a third of last year's roster was made up of juniors. You can follow the matchup at MaxPreps.

