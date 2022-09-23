Regardless of one's interest in national high school football coverage or college football recruiting, plenty of football fans are well aware of Arch Manning at this point. The five-star quarterback from Isidore Newman School (New Orleans, La.), led his team to a thrilling 54-52 win against Benton (Benton, La.) last week and he looks to further the Greenies undefeated season when they take on Many (Many, La.) on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. Should Manning produce another performance as he has in each of his last two games, he has the opportunity move ahead of his uncle, Peyton Manning, to be the second-leading passer in Newman history behind Eli Manning.

Arch Manning threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns last week against Benton and ran for another in the win. He passed for 268 yards with another four touchdowns with a running score the prior week against Riverside Academy (Reserve, La.). You can follow Newman vs. Many on the game page at MaxPreps.

Arch Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, who, perhaps facetiously, has been called the "best" of the famous Manning brothers. However, the elder Manning had to cut his playing career short due to a spinal condition after graduating high school. Arch Manning is the top-rated high school football prospect in the nation according to 247Sports.com's composite rankings and is appropriately chasing the Isidore Newman career passing records of his uncles, Peyton and Eli.

Over the summer, Manning committed to play his college football at the University of Texas, although he was also a top priority for Nick Saban at Alabama and Kirby Smart at Georgia. One of the most impressive things about Manning's pursuit of his uncles' passing records is how he has done so while incorporating his running ability as a significant part of his skill set. Newman doesn't run an overly exotic offense, and Manning has license to take off and run, which he does quite effectively.

Newman vs. Many date: Friday, Sept. 23

Newman vs. Many time: 8 p.m. ET

Manning heads into this week just shy of 7,000 career passing yards, which puts him within striking distance of Peyton, who ended his career at Newman at 7,207. Eli holds the school record at 7,389. While Arch Manning has certainly been playing at a high level over the last few weeks, finishing with over 200 passing yards on Friday isn't a given. Twice this season, Many has held opponents to just a field goal, and in its other game against DeRidder on September 9, the Tigers won 50-7.

Many's defense is led by senior linebacker Tackett Curtis, who is a four-star recruit in the 247Sports composite rankings, and is committed to USC. Curtis also stands in as the quarterback for Many, which predictably, doesn't throw the ball much. The Tigers defense also features an impressive junior four-star safety in Tylen Singleton, who holds 17 Power Five offers.

Many of Manning's top plays this season have come from him extending plays, rolling to his right and hitting receivers downfield, but Many's defense doesn't seem as susceptible to such plays as Newman's previous opponents. The Tigers also have another top defender in linebacker Keaton Montgomery that has been terrorizing opposing quarterbacks this season, limiting the time and opportunity they've had to get the ball downfield.

Manning should certainly be aware of how close he is to passing Peyton -- and Eli, whose career total ended at 7,389 yards -- but so should a proud Many defense that won't want to be on the wrong side of history on Friday.

