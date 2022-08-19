After four years as the starting quarterback for the Browns, former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield was traded to the Panthers during the offseason, and he will look to revive his once-promising career. The runner-up in 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting went 29-30 as a starter in Cleveland while throwing for 14,125 yards and 92 touchdowns with 56 interceptions. Now, the 2022 Baker Mayfield Panthers jersey has been wildly popular. Since being traded to Carolina, Mayfield has been battling Sam Darnold, and recent reports indicate Mayfield is in line to start in Week 1. You can buy the new Baker Mayfield Carolina Panthers jersey here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Panthers fans are hoping Mayfield can recreate a dynamic 2020 campaign. That year, the Oklahoma product completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also had a career-best QB rating of 95.9 as he guided the Browns to an 11-5 record and their first playoff win since 1994.

Mayfield will have several intriguing pieces to work with the backfield. When healthy, Christian McCaffrey is one of the most versatile and explosive backs in the league. Reserves Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman have also shown flashes when called upon. Veteran receivers D.J. Moore and Robbie Anderson return, and Carolina is hoping for a second-year surge from Terrace Marshall Jr.

