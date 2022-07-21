The Carolina Panthers made a big splash late in the NFL offseason by adding Baker Mayfield to the quarterback room in a July 6 trade with the Cleveland Browns. The fiery former No. 1 overall pick of the Browns has had an up and down four-year campaign thus far. Still, he's thrown for over 3,000 yards each season and brings much-needed competition to a position group that includes Sam Darnold, Matt Corral and former XFL star P.J. Walker. It's a make-or-break year in many respects for Mayfield, who is entering a contract season. It will be a live audition to be Carolina's quarterback of the future, while other quarterback-needy teams around the league will be eyeing his performance as well. You can buy the new Baker Mayfield Carolina Panthers jersey here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Panthers fans are hoping Mayfield can recreate a dynamic 2020 campaign. That year, the Oklahoma product completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also had a career-best QB rating of 95.9 as he guided the Browns to an 11-5 record and their first playoff win since 1994.

Mayfield will have several intriguing pieces to work with the backfield. When healthy, Christian McCaffrey is one of the most versatile and explosive backs in the league. Reserves Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman have also shown flashes when called upon. Veteran receivers D.J. Moore and Robbie Anderson return, and Carolina is hoping for a second-year surge from Terrace Marshall Jr.

