The Carolina Panthers have been looking for their next franchise quarterback since Cam Newton's prime, and they've added a household name to the mix shortly before training camps opens on July 27. Heisman Trophy winner and former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield was dealt from the Cleveland Browns to Carolina on July 6. Mayfield became expendable for Cleveland when it acquired Deshaun Watson earlier in the offseason. Even though he ultimately fell out of favor with the Browns, Mayfield brings an undeniable energy to Carolina as he gets set to battle with Sam Darnold for the starting quarterback job.

Panthers fans are hoping Mayfield can recreate a dynamic 2020 campaign. That year, the Oklahoma product completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also had a career-best QB rating of 95.9 as he guided the Browns to an 11-5 record and their first playoff win since 1994.

Mayfield will have several intriguing pieces to work with the backfield. When healthy, Christian McCaffrey is one of the most versatile and explosive backs in the league. Reserves Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman have also shown flashes when called upon. Veteran receivers D.J. Moore and Robbie Anderson return, and Carolina is hoping for a second-year surge from Terrace Marshall Jr.

