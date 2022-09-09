Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) responded to a narrow loss to Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) in Week 2 of the high school football season with a dominant 56-14 win against St. Louis (Honolulu) last week. The No. 7-ranked team in the country looks to keep things going against another top-50 team in No. 43 Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.). Hamilton tripped up the Gaels last season in a thrilling 25-24 result, and the Huskies are looking to do so again on Friday.

Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET at Bishop Gorman. Last season, the Gaels were undefeated at home, while the Huskies won each of their road games. You can follow this matchup at MaxPreps.

What you need to know about Bishop Gorman

The Gaels have one of the top programs in the nation. Last week against the Crusaders, junior quarterback Michael Alejado passed for 293 yards and five touchdowns. Alejado is ranked as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings, and even in a loss the week before against No. 2 Mater Dei, he completed 61% of his passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns.

The two players that have been on the receiving end of most of Alejado's passes over the last two weeks have been senior wide receiver Trech Kekahuna and junior tight end Elija Lofton. Kekahuna is a three-star Wisconsin commit who caught six passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns last week. Lofton, a four-star recruit, reeled in four passes for 112 yards and a touchdown against Mater Dei.

What you need to know about Hamilton

One of the top recruits in Hamilton history, Nicco Marchiol, graduated and signed with West Virginia at the end of last season. Senior quarterback Roch Cholowsky is the next man up for the Huskies, but in last week's 38-14 win against Centennial, defense and special teams won the day. Three-star defensive back and Arizona commit Genesis Smith ran back an interception for a touchdown in one of the game's top plays.

The Huskies opened the second half with a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from senior running back Logan Krei, and that was all Hamilton needed to stay out in front. Even though the offense didn't move the needle much in the win, the defensive secondary ended the night with three interceptions and nine passes defensed. Senior linebacker Alex McLaughlin also had a sack and blocked punt in the victory.

