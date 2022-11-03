The longest high school football winning streak in the country is held by Bixby (Bixby, Okla.), at 58 games. On Thursday, the Spartans go for 59 against Jenks (Jenks, Okla.). The Trojans were the last team to defeat Bixby before they started their momentous winning streak when they played each other to open the 2018 season. Bixby has won the following three meetings between the two, and comes into this year's matchup as the No. 49 team in the MaxPreps national high school football rankings.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Lee Snider Field at Bixby. Jenks' win four years ago also came at Bixby, on the strength of a stout second half defensive effort. Find out more about this matchup and follow it at MaxPreps here.

A part of the CBS Sports family, MaxPreps is America's Source for High School Sports. In partnership with nearly 250,000 varsity coaches in the United States, it strives to cover every team, every game and every player. MaxPreps publishes and preserves athletic accomplishments by recording game-by-game stats and sharing highlights with award-winning photography and video clips. It's a site trusted by millions in prep sports, and it's also a great source to get high school football scores for your area now.

How to track Jenks vs. Bixby

Jenks vs. Bixby date: Thursday, Nov. 3

Jenks vs. Bixby time: 8 p.m. ET

Jenks vs. Bixby game page: Follow game at MaxPreps

What you need to know about Jenks

Jenks needed every ounce of its reslove and good fortune to win last week against Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.) in overtime, 35-34. Jenks blocked an extra point in overtime that would have extended the game, and handed the Tigers their sixth loss of the season. After two costly turnovers by quarterback Ike Owens, the senior engineered two touchdown drives to send things to overtime and then punched-in the go-ahead score before Ashton Cunningham's fateful block to seal the game.

Jenks has two seniors headed to FBS programs next season in three-star athlete Jalyn Stanford and mammoth offensive lineman Landon Zaldivar. Stanford is a three-star athlete heading to the University of Houston, while the 6-5, 300-pound Zaldivar is also a three-star recruit on his way to Memphis next season. Other players like Ty Walls, who holds offers to play college football from all of the service academies, and running back Jaiden Carroll, will also factor into Jenks' plan to put an end to Bixby's streak. Follow Jenks' game here.

What you need to know about Bixby

The Spartans haven't scored fewer than 49 points in a game this season, and have scored at least 73 points in four of their last five games. On September 30, Bixby beat Southmoore (Moore, Okla.) 80-0 on the strength of eight touchdown passes. Cale Fugate caught five of them and also intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown in the emphatic victory.

The Spartans are led by twin brothers Luke and Dylan Hasz, who are both committed to play college football at Arkansas next season. Dylan is a three-star defensive back, while Luke is a composite four-star tight end in the 247Sports recruiting rankings. Otherwise, Bixby also has a road-grading junior on its offensive line in Brody Duffel, who helps keep the Spartans' high-octane offense on Schedule. Follow Bixby's game here.

How to get high school football scores, updates for Jenks vs. Bixby

Now that you know what to look for, get ready to keep track of Bixby vs. Jenks. Visit MaxPreps now to follow the action, plus get high school scores from around the nation, insider news, and much, much more.