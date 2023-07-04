Betting on the biggest sporting events of the season at Caesars Sportsbook automatically gives you access to the exclusive Caesars Rewards program. There's nothing to it: Just wager on your favorite sports and teams at Caesars Sportsbook and one Tier Credit and One Reward Credit are automatically awarded for every five dollars of potential profit on mobile sports bets placed. You can also earn Caesars Rewards points by playing at any Caesars casino, as well as with hotel stays, dining and shopping at more than 50 Caesars Rewards destinations. With so many ways to earn Caesars Reward credits, you can't go wrong when you choose Caesars Sportsbook. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook here.

For example, an online sportsbook wager to win $100 profit would receive 20 Tier Credits and 20 Online Reward Credits. There is an earning cap of 10 times the wager amount. For a $10 bet, the maximum credits earned would be 100.

At Caesars Sportsbook, there are more ways to play than ever. In fact, if you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in an eligible state (AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, and WV)*, you can register, deposit, and get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250, plus 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits with the code GAMEFULLC. If your bet doesn't hit, don't worry. Caesars will give you a single bonus bet you can use within 14 days. (Terms and conditions apply. See details here). All told, there are plenty of ways to take advantage of your sports book deposit offer.

Caesars Rewards Benefits

Tier Credits: These are broken down into several categories:

Gold: 0-4,999

Platinum: 5,000-14,999

Diamond: 15,000-24,999

Diamond Plus: 25,000-74,999

Diamond Elite: 75,000-149,999

Seven Stars*: 150,000+

*By Invitation Only

The more Tier Credits a Caesars customer accumulates within a year, the bigger the benefits they will receive. For Caesars Sportsbook, those benefits include a monthly free bet and an extra free bet in the customer's birthday month.

If you think earning Caesars Rewards is a cinch, then you're going to love how easy it is to redeem your Caesars Rewards Credits for bonus cash. That's right: You can redeem your rewards credits at Caesars locations for casino free plays, hotel booking, dining, show tickets and much, much more. And since you're spending this summer playing along at Caesars Sportsbook, you can redeem your Rewards Credits by using the Caesars Sportsbook app to wager on your favorite teams. Every 100 Online Reward Credits is worth one dollar of bonus cash. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook here.

How to get the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.

Available Caesars Sportsbooks include:

Caesars Sportsbook AZ

Caesars Sportsbook CO

Caesars Sportsbook IA

Caesars Sportsbook IL

Caesars Sportsbook IN

Caesars Sportsbook LA

Caesars Sportsbook MI

Caesars Sportsbook NJ

Caesars Sportsbook NY

Caesars Sportsbook TN

Caesars Sportsbook VA

Caesars Sportsbook WV

*21 + only (18+ in DC). Must be physically present in MD, NJ, PA, IL, WV, MD, OH, AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY, AZ, IN, OH, LA, MI, NY, TN, VA and MA. Sports betting is void in Georgia, Hawaii, Utah and other states where prohibited. Gambling Problem? MD, NJ, PA, IL, MD, OH Call 1-800-GAMBLER. WV Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net. AR, CO, KS, DC, NV, WY Call 1-800-522-4700, AZ call 1-800-NEXT-STEP, IN call 1-800-9-WITH-IT (1-800-994-8448). LA Call 1-877-770-STOP. MI, Call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Helpline at 1-800-270-7117. NY Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369). TN Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789. VA Call, text, or chat our confidential and toll-free helpline at 1-888-532-3500. MA If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. FOR HELP, CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. Standard text rates may apply.

