Louisiana online sports betting is more popular than ever and Caesars Sportsbook is giving fans in the Pelican State more reasons to play. Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana makes online sports betting easier and more fun thanks to its first-time deposit promotion. New players with Caesars Sportsbook LA can get up to $1,100 in insurance on their first bet. Plus, Caesars Sportsbook promo codes give sports fans even more ways to enjoy Louisiana mobile sports betting year-round. Pro basketball and pro hockey playoffs are in full swing and pro baseball season is heating up this time of year. There are elite golf tournaments and race car events to watch almost every weekend. With major sporting events in full swing, now is the perfect time to download the Caesars Sportsbook LA sports betting app and take advantage of their latest promotion.

Here's what you need to do: If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Louisiana* you can register, deposit, and get up to $1,100 in bet insurance with the code GAMECZR. When you do, you'll get your first bet risk-free up to $1,000 (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 5/31/2022).

If you think your favorite team can cover the spread, put your money where your mouth is with a big bet. If it hits, you win. Even if it doesn't, you'll get your wager back in one bet credit. You'll have 14 days to use your credit at Caesars. Get started now.

If you're new to sports betting terminology, here are several commonly-used terms when betting on a game:

Live betting: One way Caesars Sportsbook allows you to take advantage of its sportsbook deposit promo is to place bets live. Live betting with Caesars Sportsbook allows bettors to wager on their favorite sports events in real-time. With pro baseball season in full swing, Caesars Sportsbook lets you wager on live-updated totals or even the outcome of the next at-bat. If you bet a player to hit a home run during his at-bat in the fourth inning at +1200, a $100 bet would pay $1,200 if he knocks one out of the park.

Futures: Futures bets are more of big-picture gambles on long-term events, like a full sports season. Even though the pro football season is still a few months away, bettors with Caesars Sportsbook LA can make early wagers on how they think New Orleans' football team will perform.

Prop bet: A prop bet is a wager on a given outcome within a game or match other than the final score and is perfect for betting on pro golf or basketball. A prop bet for a golf tournament could be on whether a golfer will make the cut after the first two rounds. For basketball, you can bet on how many points, rebounds, or assists a player will get.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your bet insurance up to $1,100 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMECZR.



*LA only 21+. Permit Pending in Louisiana at Harrah's New Orleans, Horseshoe Bossier City and Horseshoe Lake Charles properties. Not available in prohibited parishes. New users only. First cash wager of $20 only. Paid as six bet credits. Bet credits must be used within 30 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-877-770-STOP. Not available in Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, La Salle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll, and Winn parishes.