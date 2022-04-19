Whether you're in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette or Shreveport, legal Louisiana online sports betting means you can get in on the action from anywhere. The ability to bet on sports from your phone is one of the main reasons why Louisiana sports betting promos have boomed in popularity. The demand for Louisiana sportsbook promo codes is rising as residents search for Louisiana sportsbook deposit bonuses that will pad their accounts quickly. With so many books to choose from, finding the one that provides you with the most ways to play and the best incentives could be a challenge. Luckily, you can take advantage of Caesars Sportsbook first-time depositor promotions, daily odds boosts and an all-encompassing rewards program. With major sporting events right around the corner, now is the perfect time to download the Caesars Sportsbook LA sports betting app and take advantage of their latest promotion.

If you're new to sports betting terminology, here are several commonly-used terms when betting on a game:

Against the spread: Sportsbooks offer against the spread betting to level the playing field. If New Orleans is favored by 4.5 points against Atlanta, an against the spread, or "ATS" bet, on New Orleans would mean you'd win if they win by five points or more. The spread for that game would be listed as New Orleans -4.5 or Atlanta +4.5.

Player props: Betting player props is growing in popularity. Sportsbooks set lines for numbers such as points scored, touchdowns, rebounds, goals and home runs. Bettors then can choose to go over or under these listed totals for the given player or game based on how they predict they'll perform in a particular contest.

Money line: Pick the outright winner based on price. A -150 favorite means that you'd need to bet $150 to return $100 on that side to win. A +175 underdog would return $175 on a $100 bet.

