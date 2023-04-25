Louisiana might not have any top-level professional sports teams in action right now, but that does not mean its residents have to sit on the sidelines when it comes to Louisiana sports betting sites. Caesars Sportsbook Louisiana has betting lines for every major sport, including baseball games and pro basketball playoffs. There are big golf tournaments coming up in May as well, so it is the perfect time to open an Louisiana mobile sports betting account at Caesars Sportsbook LA. Football season will be here in no time, so it is important to use a Caesars Sportsbook LA promo code to build your bankroll before football begins.

Whether you're betting football, baseball, basketball, or any other sport, your first wager up to $1,250 is on Caesars Sportsbook LA with code GAMEFULLC. In addition, Caesars Sportsbook is also offering 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits to be used within the Caesars Rewards system. With major sporting events in full swing, now is the perfect time to download the Caesars Sportsbook LA sports betting app and take advantage of their latest promotion.

Here's what you need to do: If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Louisiana* you can register, deposit, and get a your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC. (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 5/31/2023).

If you think your favorite team can cover the spread, put your money where your mouth is with a big bet. If it hits, you win. Even if it doesn't, you'll get your wager back in one bonus bet. You'll have 14 days to use your credit at Caesars. Get started now.

If you're new to sports betting terminology, here are several commonly-used terms when betting on a game:

Hook: Sportsbooks often add a half-point, or hook, to the spread or total to guarantee a winner one way or another. If the spread is 1.5 in a baseball game, the favored team would need to win by two runs while the underdog would need to stay within one run or win outright.



Futures: These wagers are placed on a long-term basis, such as who will win the pro basketball championship. Bettors can wager on the winner before the season begins, but they can also place bets throughout the season when the odds are updated.



Teaser: These bets are similar to parlays in that they contain multiple legs, but teasers allow bettors to adjust the point spreads to their liking. However, the payout on a teaser is less than a parlay due to the adjusted spreads.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.



*LA only. 21+. Not available in prohibited parishes. Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah's New Orleans. Valid only for new users and first wager of at least $10. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned as bonus bet only if wager is settled as a loss, to a maximum of $1,250; must be used within 14 days of receipt. Must register with eligible promo code. Credits will be added to account within 7 days after qualifying wager settles. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-877-770-STOP.