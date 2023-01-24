Louisiana sports betting was expected to be a big hit upon its June 2021 launch, and the numbers back that up. In Dec. 2022, the Pelican State saw $254 million wagered throughout all outlets. That sports betting in Louisiana handle ranked eighth in the country, and the seven states with more all have much larger populations. The total revenue from sports gambling was $37 million for the month, with over 82% of that coming from Louisiana mobile sports betting. January 2023 has already seen the state receive multiple seven-figure wagers at Caesars Sportsbook LA for the pro football playoffs.

Whether you're betting football, baseball, basketball, or any other sport, your first wager up to $1,250 is on Caesars Sportsbook LA with code GAMEFULLC. In addition, Caesars Sportsbook is also offering 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits to be used within the Caesars Rewards system. With major sporting events in full swing, now is the perfect time to download the Caesars Sportsbook LA sports betting app and take advantage of their latest promotion.

Here's what you need to do: If you are a new registrant who is 21+ and located in Louisiana* you can register, deposit, and get a your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 at Caesars Sportsbook with the code GAMEFULLC. (Terms and conditions apply. See details here. Offer expires 2/28/2023).

If you think your favorite team can cover the spread, put your money where your mouth is with a big bet. If it hits, you win. Even if it doesn't, you'll get your wager back in one bet credit. You'll have 14 days to use your credit at Caesars. Get started now.

If you're new to sports betting terminology, here are several commonly-used terms when betting on a game:

Money line: The most simplistic of wagers is a money line bet. You merely bet on the team you think will win, without regard to point spreads. You can also bet on a draw to happen in sports, like soccer, where tie games are common.



Alternate lines: If you're feeling very confident about a specific outcome, then you could utilize alternate lines instead of the standard lines. For example, if a team is a 3.5-point favorite but you're expecting them to win by double-digits, then you could bet on an alternate line of (-9.5), with the payout adjusting accordingly.



Hedging: If you make a bet on a team that you clearly see is going to lose, then you can hedge your bets by making another wager on what appears to be the winning team. Hedging helps mitigate potential loss and guarantees some return.

Ready to get started? Click here to get your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 from Caesars (See details here). Remember to use the code GAMEFULLC.



*LA only 21+. Permit Pending in Louisiana at Harrah's New Orleans, Horseshoe Bossier City and Horseshoe Lake Charles properties. Not available in prohibited parishes. New users only. Bet credits must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-877-770-STOP. Not available in Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, La Salle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll, and Winn parishes.