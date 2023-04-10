Louisiana sports betting continues to be a smashing success, generating more than $2.6 billion in total handle and more than $227 million in revenue since the state legalized sports betting in Louisiana in 2021. Bettors wagered more than $282 million in January, and there are multiple sports in action right now. The postseason has arrived for professional basketball, while golf tournaments and baseball games are happening every week as well. Caesars Sportsbook LA has odds for all of those events, and it is one of the top USA sports betting sites to open a mobile sports betting account.

If you're new to sports betting terminology, here are several commonly-used terms when betting on a game:

Double chance: This allows two options to be graded as a winner, usually found in soccer. Bettors can take a team to win or draw, giving them two chances to win the bet.



Arbitrage: An arbitrage situation is when someone takes both sides of the same wager at different odds, guaranteeing a profit regardless of the result. This usually occurs by using multiple sportsbooks to find opposing lines.



Reverse line movement: A line will sometimes move in the one direction, despite more bets being on the opposite side. This indicates that more money is being wagered on the side with less total bets.

